The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa has warned the European Union not to force its beliefs of homosexuality and abortion onto African societies.

Tayebwa says the influence of Western lifestyles risks destroying family units and society.

The Deputy Speaker addressed the issue while speaking at the sidelines of the ongoing 61st session of the Organisation of the African, Caribbean and Pacific States Parliamentary Assembly (OACP SPA) and 42nd Session of the ACP-European Union joint Parliamentary Assembly (ACP-EU JPA) in Maputo City, Mozambique where he is leading a Ugandan delegation that includes Members of Parliament.

Stories Continues after ad

Tayebwa said Uganda would continue to oppose any plans by pro-gay nations to impose the promotion of homosexuality and abortion as new conditions for trade and aid relationships with European Union.

“We are demanding that we broadly define the issue of human rights because we have discovered that with the Post Cotonou agreement, there are hidden clauses around human rights. Clauses to do with Sexuality, promotion of LGBT/homosexuality and clauses to do with abortion,” he said, describing such practices as ‘un-Africa’.

“While the EU is demanding that we take a certain root, they should also know the character of our society. We are a society that isn’t ready for homosexuality and we are society that’s not ready for abortion,” he said.

He added: “We as Africa, believe that the institution of the family is at the core of whatever we are doing”.

Representatives from the pro-gay nations insist on an amendment to the ACP -EU rules to have the debate on the rights of homosexuals even after objections African members.

Other Members on the team included, Mr. Theodore Ssekikubo the MP for Lwemiyaga County, Mrs. Cecilia Barbara Atim Ogwal, the Woman MP for Dokolo District, Mr. Maurice Kibalya the MP for Bugabula South, Mr. Elijah Okupa, the MP for Kasilo County, Dr Samuel Opio Acuti MP for Kole North and Hon Lucy Okello.

The joint sitting was on Monday officially opened by President Filipe Nyusi of Mozambique who commended the Organisation for its prime role in the economic and social development of its member states.

President Nyusi also called upon them to focus more on the climate agenda and how to deal with risks related to Natural disasters.

UG Standard understands that the joint sitting also discussed issues related to climate change and food security; health and the fight against terrorism; women empowerment for political leadership; migration and sustainable growth, among other current matters.

The Ugandan deputy speaker said member countries are also engaging on the post Cotonou Agreement which governs the ACP-EU relations.

Diplomatic, trade and aid relationships between the European Union and ACP states are governed by the Cotonou Agreement.

The agreement includes a dialoge on ‘’political issues of mutual concern or of general significance’’ and ‘’discrimination of any kind’’.

Meanwhile, the ACP-EU described Uganda’s women’s emancipation as one of the most successful ventures an African country has ever undertaken.

Tayebwa also said that Uganda was lauded on other key grounds including passing important laws to combat money laundering and allowing youth to legislate on their affairs.

Uganda has the youngest Parliamentarians with an average age of 33.

Other countries in Africa, Caribbean and Pacific have an average age of 55 and beyond.

Cecilia Ogwal backed Tayebwa’s stance —saying Africa isn’t comfortable with EU’s conditions on sexual orientation and abortion.

“We are all geared up to make sure that whatever decision we take, it is in the interest of the people whom we represent.”

On Money laundering, Ogwal commended the Parliament of Uganda and President Museveni for being proactive.

“Uganda has been able to pass the law of 2013 (amended in 2015) and recently we passed another amendment, Uganda is on course as far as taking control of the situation when it comes to money laundering”.

The ACP–EU Joint Parliamentary Assembly was created to bring together the elected representatives of the European Union (the Members of the European Parliament) and the elected representatives of the African, Caribbean and Pacific states (“ACP countries”) that have signed the Cotonou Agreement.

Since the entry into force of the Treaty on European Union and EU enlargement it has acquired a more prominent role.

A substantial part of the work of the JPA is directed towards promoting human rights and democracy and the common values of humanity, and this has produced joint commitments undertaken within the framework of the UN conferences.

The Joint Parliamentary Assembly meets twice a year in plenary session, alternately in the European Union and in an ACP State.

With a view to strengthening regional integration and fostering cooperation between national parliaments, meetings between EU and ACP members of parliament may be arranged at regional or sub regional level.