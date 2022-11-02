Enid Zawedde has received a brand new car Toyota Sienta after participating in the Wangula Emotoka Bancassurance campaign.

Zawedde, a Customer Experience Executive at Absa Bank met the steep target that was set for them. She was able to deliver 26 policies at Shs 109 million in a four months campaign which was conducted by Absa and Jubilee Insurance Uganda.

“Congratulations for not only encouraging our customers to take insurance but at the same time encouraging them to persist on them. That is what we do. We ensure that insurance is part and parcel of our customers’ experience. Well done.” Sumit Kumar, the Managing Director of Jubilee Insurance Uganda said.

Stories Continues after ad

Michael Segwaya, the Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer for Absa applauded Jubilee Insurance for awarding their staff with a car. “Thank you for the partnership, the fact that you know it’s exciting when we work together and make these deals happen. And the fact that we can celebrate colleagues this much I really want to thank you,” he said.

“We really looking forward to greater things, greater partnerships and for the bancassurance team. I have been around for some time but it’s not very often if not the first time that I’m giving car,” he said.

He said bancassurance is on, and we need to do business. The world we are in today is about partnership. Let’s execute our goals. And I’m looking forward to this season that is coming through.

“It is easy to sell an insurance policy. But there is another thing to encourage the customer to maintain the policy and continue to support our policy so that he or she can benefit really from that from the outcome of the policy” Musa Jallow, retail director at Absa bank said.