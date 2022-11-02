The remains of the eleven students who perished in the fire which gutted a girls’ dormitory at Salama School for the Blind in Mukono have been handed over to their relatives for burial.

The eleven bodies were handed over by Dr. Joyce Moriku Kaducu, the State Minister for Primary education in Uganda. The bodies which were burnt beyond recognition were identified based on DNA test samples picked from both the deceased and parents.

The bodies will be laid to rest in different places in Mbale, Kibuku, Mbale Masaka and other places.

According to Kampala Metropolitan deputy Police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire the fire incident happened on October 25, 2022, at around 1 am.

“The cause of the fire is currently unknown but so far 11 deaths as a result of the fire have been confirmed while six are in critical conditions and admitted at Herona Hospital in Kisoga,” he said.