Huawei has contributed Shs 280million towards child and maternal health care in Uganda. Huawei has been a sponsoring partner of the MTN Kampala Marathon for the last eight years.

“Huawei Uganda has sponsored and participated in the MTN Marathon since 2012 under various themes from Run for Life, Run for water, Run for maternal care and this year’s run for babies where the proceeds from this year’s Marathon shall be used again to upgrade maternal and newborn facilities in health centers across Uganda,” says Mr. Gao Fei, The Managing Director of Huawei Uganda.

“We have a slogan “A BETTER U FOR A BETTER UGANDA”, this contribution aligns with our Huawei Uganda slogan because when we have a better U which includes our mothers and little infants/babies, we will all have a better Uganda. This then explains why we have come out to continue to sponsor this marathon with 280 million Uganda shillings. We are sure that with this contribution, Uganda can only be a better place for the mothers and the babies we are running for this year,” He added.

Stories Continues after ad

Somdev Sen, the MTN Uganda Chief Marketing Officer, hailed Huawei for its partnership and continued support for the MTN Kampala Marathon over the years, which has greatly impacted communities across the country.

“I applaud Huawei for being a true partner who works with us across all our objectives and ambitions. Not only is Huawei working with us to create amazing technology and service platforms in terms of building the best-in-class connectivity, they have also stood by us firmly in our journey to create shared value by supporting the MTN Kampala Marathon for over 8 years,” said Somdev, “I am happy to note that even this year as we run for babies, Huawei runs with us to create that shared value which we have always kept at the core of our purpose as MTN.”

The 2022 edition of the MTN Kampala Marathon will be held on Sunday 20th November at the Kololo independence grounds under the theme “Run for babies”. Runners will participate in the full marathon (42Km), half marathon (21Km), the 10Km race and 5Km races. All the proceeds from this year’s Marathon shall go towards improving child and maternal health in four selected health centers across the country. The beneficiary health facilities include Kisenyi and Kawaala health facilities in the suburbs of Kampala plus those in Kachumbala (Teso sub-region) and Kabong (Karamoja sub-region)