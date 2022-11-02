President Museveni on Tuesday met Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) leaders and some of the market representatives over the leadership and management of markets in Kampala and the metropolitan area.

Speaking at the meeting held at State House Nakasero, President directed that these markets should be owned and managed by the low-income earners instead of being taken by the rich who in turn charge high fees from the common people. “Let the rich go elsewhere and leave these people trying to make a living for their families to prosper peacefully,” he said.

“The common people should be the beneficiaries, let the rich not exploit our poor people in these markets by charging high/unnecessary fees. These mistakes came from past Kampala leaders, who got poor people’s markets and gave them to the rich.” the President stated.

Stories Continues after ad

The meeting follows Museveni’s directive on harmonisation of issues affecting the common people in the informal Sector in Kampala and surrounding areas.

Museveni also suggested to KCCA to have two government owned markets and taxi parks in each of the divisions of Kampala with an emphasis that they should be occupied and managed by the ‘wananchi’.

“The people you have been chasing off roads have been saying they have nowhere to go, so if you do not plan for them where will they go?” he wondered.

He said that both logic as well as legal standing in addressing the market challenges in the country should be applied.

In order for the government to come up with a conclusive solution to informal Sector and market challenges, the President tasked the Prime Minister to coordinate all different stakeholders and come up with a final solution in addressing the challenges.

“There have been challenges in the informal Sector stemming from mismanagement, ownership, policy and regulation among others,” he said.

Prime Minister, Robinah Nabanja thanked the President for his efforts in always fighting for the common person.

She pledged to work with all the stakeholders in finding a lasting solution to the market challenges.

The meeting was attended by the State Minister for Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs, Mr. Kabuye Kyofatogabye, the Local Government Minister Mr. Raphael Magezi, the KCCA Executive Director Dorothy Kisaka, the Kampala Resident City Commissioner Amina Lukanga and Salim Uhuru, the Kampala Central division mayor, Dr. Hillary Musoke Kisanja, Director National Youth Skilling program under the office of the President, among others.