Police has announced that it will launch operations on errant boda-boda riders all-over the country starting next week.

The Traffic Police spokesperson, ASP Faridah Nampiima said effective Monday November 7, 2022, the operation will target motorcycle riders without crash helmets, reflector jackets, driving permits, those carrying more than one passenger and those without driving mirrors.

“Motorcycles have become a menace on the roads. Every time we have five crashes on the road, four of them involve motorcycles. A lot of people are dying on the road with these motorcycles. As we launch the festive season operations, we are to start with motorcycles on November 7,” Nampiima said.

Stories Continues after ad

She said according to the Regulation of the Motorcycles 2016, every person is supposed to wear a reflective jacket at all times, both the rider and passenger should wear crash helmets, and the motorcycle should have third party insurance among others.

“We are to target and arrest them effective Monday. We urge all Ugandans to stand with us to fight the vice of crashes by boda bodas on the roads. The boda bodas don’t know the traffic signs and regulations. We need to ensure we enforce the law so that they follow rules and regulations,” She said.

She explained that boda boda cyclists who don’t understand the basic road rules and regulations will be taught through community policing.

The operation intended to kick off next week follows the release of a CCTV video by police earlier this week, in which graphic details show accidents involving boda-bodas during October.

Boda-boda accidents remain the largest contributor to fatal accidents, in which at least an average of 1,918 people are killed annually, according to the 2021 Annual Crime and Traffic/Road Safety report. This stands at an average of four deaths per day.

On Saturday, State Minister for Lands Sam Mayanja’s daughter Belinda Birungi was knocked while riding on a boda-boda along Stretcher Road, Ntinda.

The boda-boda rider died on the spot while Birungi was rushed to hospital in critical condition before she was pronounced dead moments later.

The Speaker of Parliament Anita Among held a meeting with the Deputy Inspector General of Police Maj Gen Tumusiime Katsigazi on Tuesday and urged him to solve the boda-boda accidents crisis that continues to claim innocent lives.

“We face a crisis, especially on Kampala roads as a result of reckless boda-boda riders. We must address it forthwith. You need to take critical steps to reverse this devastating trend and save lives on our roads,” she said, noting that police should also find long-term solutions to solve the issue of road carnage, through tightening enforcement and traffic guidelines to curb errant road users.