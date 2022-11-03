Speaker Anita Among has directed lawmakers to ensure that the 2023/2024 financial year budget addresses matters of public interest.

According to the Public Finance Management Act, Parliament starts the process of consideration of the next year’s financial budget every November, leading to its subsequent approval every month of May, just before the next financial year which starts on 01 July.

According to Among, a mini survey carried out by her office shows that the public’s legislative and budgetary needs for the 2023/2024 financial year include affordable housing t, national health insurance for all Ugandans and the cost and quality of education.

Stories Continues after ad

The other areas of focus according to the Speaker will be provision of sanitary towels for all school going girl children, regularisation of labour export and harmonisation of remuneration of public servants, among others.

“As we embark on the budget process, I urge you to ensure that we allocate funds to those issues such that the public gets to know that we do work for them. If it is the laws that are brought like the one on public health insurance, that is what the public wants,” Among said.

Kinkizi East MP, Hon. James Kaberuka pointed out the need to urgently address the issue of the cost and quality of education saying that teachers are absconding from duty due to poor remuneration.

“I am a teacher by training and I have interacted with teachers; they are not teaching and we are going to have half-baked learners,” said Kaberuka.

He added that budgets of the past two financial years have not catered for rehabilitation and construction of primary school classrooms forcing learners to study under trees.

Hon. Joseph Ssewungu (NUP, Kalungu West County) blamed the challenges in the education sector on the reluctance by the responsible ministers to respond to matters raised by MPs.

“I have raised several issues which have not been responded to by the Minister of Education. We want to know why ministers do not respond to issues raised. If they continue like this, we shall face more challenges,” said Ssewungu.

He warned that if the issues affecting the education sector are not addressed, the country will face dire consequences of an enraged population.

Tororo District Woman MP, Hon. Sarah Opendi added that committees worsen efforts to address issues raised by members by delaying to present reports on motions referred to them.

“We demand for these reports to be brought here and if the committees cannot bring them, then we proceed and discuss these motions on the Floor,” Opendi said.

In reference to a petition on maternal health which she presented in March, Opendi urged the Speaker to give committees timelines on presentation of reports on motions and petitions.

Relatedly, Among gave a stern warning to legislators against absenteeism, saying that action will be taken against those who miss 15 consecutive sittings according to the Rules of Procedure.

Her warning comes two days after plenary sittings resumed following a one month’s recess.

“Clerk, I want you to start roll calling from yesterday. We are two days in the House and I get surprised that members are already tired. If you miss, remember we can have by-elections in your constituencies,” said Among.

On Tuesday, 01 November 2022, Among was forced to adjourn the plenary sitting following the absence of the Minister of Local Government at the time of consideration of the Public Accounts Committee report.

“Rule 114 (1) of the Rules of Procedure requires ministers to attend sittings of the House and sub rule 2 of the same rule mandates the Leader of Government Business to ensure attendance,” she said.

The Government Chief Whip, Hon. Hamson Obua apologised and vowed to ensure attendance of the Ministers.