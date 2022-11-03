President Yoweri Museveni, who is also the Commander-in-Chief of Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) has appointed Lt. Gen. Sam Okiding as the Force Commander of African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS).

Okiding was also promoted from the rank of Major General to the rank of Lieutenant General.

He has previously served as the Commander Field Artillery Division in Masindi.

At the rank of Brigadier, Okiding led Uganda Sector one in deadly battles against Al Shabaab militants. Most of the military successes have been in Somalia.

Lt Gen Okiding has also previously served as the Deputy Commader of Land Forces.