Former National Resistance Army (NRA) soldier Lt Col (Rtd) Ahmed Kashilling is dead. His death was announced by security minister Gen. Jim Muhwezi.

“I am saddened to announce the passing of comrade Lt Col (rtd) Ahmed Kashillingi. He was a brave and dedicated soldier. He served his country until now when he has gone to be with his creator,” Muhwezi said.

Kashilingi, RO 040, joined the NRA bush war in 1981. Alongside Mugisha Muntu, Joram Mugume, Ivan Koreta, Jim Muhwezi, Kahinda Otafiire, Steven Kashaka, Pecos Kuteesa, Julius Chihandae and Peter Kerim; he is listed in the UPDF Act as one of the 15 senior officers as at January 1986. Others are; Fred Mwesigye, Andrew Lutaaya, Gyagenda Kibirango, Samson Mande and Amin Izaruk.

Kashilingi saved President Yoweri Museveni in Masindi when he was attacked by the UNLA commanded by the feared Lt. Col. John Ogole. With only 70 fighters, Ahmed Kashilingi mounted a formidable resistance that enabled the rebel leader to escape.

According to The Observer, Kashilingi’s first known major operation happened around 1982. He commanded fighters who raided Nakaseke Hospital for medical supplies for rebels.

They abducted most of the medical personnel of the hospital, including the Medical superintendent, Dr. Ronald Bata. Ondoga Ori Amaza, who was also working at Nakaseke, was captured during this raid. He died at the rank of major.

Kashilingi and Chihandae were sacked after the reshuffle of Gen Salim Saleh as army commander. Salim allegedly wanted to topple his brother Museveni. He commanded a group that chased Lutwa’s group after the collapse of peace talks. He and Chihandae later forcefully retired from the army.

He was arrested in 1991 and detained for about one and half years before he was charged and detained till 1995. His house was looted by fellow soldiers. Upon being released he was named technical Advisor to the Minister of Security.