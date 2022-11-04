The Seven time Uganda Premier league (UPL) champions Express FC are looking to have more fans return to watching the Red Eagles play with much focus put on the home games.

The target is to be reached through the different offers that have been availed to the fans starting with the Red Eagles’ next home game against BUL FC on Tuesday next week.

The club has announced free entrance for all women for their home games for the remainder of the 2022/23 season at Wankulukuku Stadium.

The Club has also put early bird tickets at Shs5000 (Shs10,000 at the entrance), and all students with valid ID will enter for free as well.

The Club’s senior administrator and Assistant CEO Mrs. Patricia Ayebare said “We want to use this opportunity to encourage women and also bring back the fans to watching our home games. We are giving women 100% chance to enjoy Ugandan Football. We want to see Express FC back to where it belongs.”

All the offers the club announced include; Free Entrance for students with valid Identification, Subsided game day tickets (Early Bird) costing Shs5000 starting this Friday – 4th November, Free Entrance for all Ladies (women) for all the next Home games, and Free jersey to a woman owning a season ticket.