The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has announced the amendment of Article 19 (2) (V) of the FUFA Competitions Rules (FCR) where only three foreign players could be fielded in a FUFA competition match.

The maximum number of foreign players permitted to play has now been increased to five.

The rule is set to mainly benefit Vipers SC which qualified for the CAF Champions group stage scheduled for next year after eliminating former champions TP Mazembe from DR Congo.

This will help the Venoms use and rotate the available players across all competitions.

Vipers bolstered their squad with at least five Congolese nationals including Gracia Mpongo Mbombo, Darcy Mbaka Kipoyi, Rodriguez Shamamba, Alfred Macumu Mudekereza and Olivier Osomba. They also added one Nigerian forward Abubakar Lawal.

“Considering that our clubs are starting to compete in group stages of CAF Inter Club competitions and yet their probable competitors use more foreign players, the Executive has directed to increase the number of foreign players for FUFA Competitions from three (3) to five (5),” Fufa said in a communique.

“This will, among others, enable our Clubs in the CAF Inter Club Competitions use such players in FUFA Competitions as well.”

The amended rule reads: “A Club shall be allowed to field a maximum of five (5) foreign players in any single FUFA Competition match. Relatedly not more than one (1) of the five (5) may be a goal keeper”.