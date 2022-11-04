Former Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) leader Dr. Kizza Besigye has eulogized fallen bush war soldier Lt. Col. Ahmed Kashilling who was passed away on Thursday morning. Kashilling’s death was announced by Security Minister Gen. Jim Muhwezi.

Besigye said Kashilling’s last years have been painful and deserved to be a General but never became one.

“Lt Col Ahmed Kashilling, the General that never became, has departed. His last years have been very painful- deserted by his comrades and most of his family!” Besigye said.

“He told me painful stories fairly recently. He came on a Bodaboda to Nsambya, where I was. Most urgently, he needed Shs50,000 for medicine! He told me that he was writing a book. I hope someone will find it and have it published. Sad,” he added.

Gen Henry Tumukunde, a bush war veteran who has served in various capacities in the army and government, also praised the deceased saying his contributions to the struggle will always be remembered.

“I greatly mourn the passing of yet another gallant Commander of the Resistance, Col. Ahmed Kashilling. His notable contributions to the struggle will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to the family, the people of Rukungiri, UPDF and the nation. RIP Comrade Commander!” Tumukunde said.

Government accorded Kashilling a military burial and he will be buried today in Rubabo, Rukungiri District.

His son Hussein Kashiling says he has left over 100 children.

Kashilingi, RO/040, joined the NRA bush war in 1981. Alongside Mugisha Muntu, Joram Mugume, Ivan Koreta, Jim Muhwezi, Kahinda Otafiire, Steven Kashaka, Pecos Kuteesa, Julius Chihandae and Peter Kerim; he is listed in the UPDF Act as one of the 15 senior officers as at January 1986. Others are; Fred Mwesigye, Andrew Lutaaya, Gyagenda Kibirango, Samson Mande and Amin Izaruk.

Kashilingi’s first known major operation happened around 1982. He commanded fighters who raided Nakaseke Hospital for medical supplies for rebels. They abducted most of the medical personnel of the hospital, including the Medical superintendent, Dr. Ronald Bata.