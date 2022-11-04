Nyulya FC were crowned champions of the second season of Butiki League. A number of 16 teams participated this season.

The grand finale happened on Saturday 29th October 2022 at St Henry’s sports center, kabalagala with a huge turn up.

Nyulya FC, a cohort of 1999-2004 emerged victorious with 36 points and 8 points above second-placed Kasadhakawo FC while Bugoma FC came third. Nyulya FC was unbeaten in all the games played.

Nyulya FC sharpshooter, Webster was the overall top scorer with 20 goals and he walked away with a golden trophy. His counterpart Lwanga Joseph was the best goalkeeper with 10 clean sheets from 14 games.

“The entire class has been one team. The engagement goes on to grow by the day in different aspects of life. The class has supported the team financially and we have been able to facilitate our players coming from upcountry,” Muwanguzi Dan, captain of Nyulya FC told RabSports.

“Consistency has been critical for our success. As a class, we used to be very competitive in school and occasionally organized our competitions. We know each other’s strengths and weaknesses and we mitigate them. Our focus has always been winning every game and we didn’t waiver from it,” he added.

The finale was graced by Counsel Julius Galisonga Kibande, founder of Galisonga and Co. Advocates as the Chief Guest and he took the onus of presiding over the trophy to the champions and he pledged to support the Butiki League in any way.

At the culmination of all games, the highly anticipated select match between Butiki legends and the Butiki league champions kicked off. The legends shocked the crowd as they edged past the Butiki league champions in a 3-2 win.

Season three of The Butiki League will kick-off early next year.

Table standings at the end of season 2