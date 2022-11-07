Liverpool will face Real Madrid in perhaps the pick of the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League round of 16 ties following the draw made at UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, on Monday.
Fourteen-time record winners Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 in last year’s final in Paris thanks to a goal from Vinicius Junior.
Manchester City face German side RB Leipzig, while Tottenham play Italian giants AC Milan.
Chelsea were drawn against Borussia Dortmund while French champions Paris St-Germain (PSG) have drawn Germany champions Bayern Munich.
The first legs are scheduled for next year on 14/15/21/22 February, with the second legs on 7/8/14/15 March.
The draw for the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final is on Friday 17 March.
A reminder that the away goals rule was removed, so ties level after 180 minutes will go to extra time irrespective of the number of goals each team has scored at home and away. If the teams still cannot be separated after the additional 30 minutes, the tie goes to a penalty shoot-out.
The 2022/23 Champions League final will take place on June 10, 2023 at Istanbul’s Atatürk Olympic Stadium, venue for Liverpool’s famous comeback victory over AC Milan in the 2005 showpiece.
Full draw
RB Leipzig vs Man City
Club Brugge vs Benfica
Liverpool vs Real Madrid
AC Milan vs Tottenham
Frankfurt vs Napoli
Dortmund vs Chelsea
Inter Milan vs FC Porto
Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern