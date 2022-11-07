Liverpool will face Real Madrid in perhaps the pick of the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League round of 16 ties following the draw made at UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, on Monday.

Fourteen-time record winners Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 in last year’s final in Paris thanks to a goal from Vinicius Junior.

Manchester City face German side RB Leipzig, while Tottenham play Italian giants AC Milan.

Stories Continues after ad

Chelsea were drawn against Borussia Dortmund while French champions Paris St-Germain (PSG) have drawn Germany champions Bayern Munich.

The first legs are scheduled for next year on 14/15/21/22 February, with the second legs on 7/8/14/15 March.

The draw for the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final is on Friday 17 March.

A reminder that the away goals rule was removed, so ties level after 180 minutes will go to extra time irrespective of the number of goals each team has scored at home and away. If the teams still cannot be separated after the additional 30 minutes, the tie goes to a penalty shoot-out.

The 2022/23 Champions League final will take place on June 10, 2023 at Istanbul’s Atatürk Olympic Stadium, venue for Liverpool’s famous comeback victory over AC Milan in the 2005 showpiece.

Full draw

RB Leipzig vs Man City

Club Brugge vs Benfica

Liverpool vs Real Madrid

AC Milan vs Tottenham

Frankfurt vs Napoli

Dortmund vs Chelsea

Inter Milan vs FC Porto

Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern