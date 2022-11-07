General Muhoozi Kainerugaba has called for the dismissal of President Yoweri Museveni’s social media handlers for sharing information, he says is not meant for the public.

“The people who are in charge of my father’s social media accounts should be fired! This kind of information is classified!” he tweeted.

His comment followed tweets by Museveni’s official twitter account showing videos of an attack the Ugandan AirForce carried out on the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebel group in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Stories Continues after ad

Muhoozi felt that his father’s social media handlers revealed a little too much on what he termed as ‘classified information’.

In a video posted on his twitter account, President Museveni revealed that on Friday 4th November 2022, with the permission of the DRC Government, the Uganda Airforce attacked and destroyed a big terrorist camp of ADF.

“I am becoming a tweeter on this occasion because it is important for the Africans and East Africans to know the capacity Africa possesses that can help it to solve these chronic security problems,” the President said.

“The enemy, in desperation, has now fled beyond the limit of exploitation (the boundary of our operations). The ignorant terrorists do not know that within just minutes-not hours- we can reach with deadly fire, many areas, far beyond the line of the limit of exploitation.

“Hence, on Friday, they got their deserved reward. Wherever they go, we shall reach them as long as the Congo Government allows us to operate with them. Congratulations to the UPDF and congratulations to the Government of DRC and the Army of Congo.”

In November last year, the Ugandan army and the Congolese forces of FADRC launched strikes on ADF camps in the thick Eastern DRC forests marking the start of an operation named “Shujaa”, a Kiswahili word for bravery.