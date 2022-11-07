Police are piloting 129 police posts to see the practicability of the Sub-county Policing Model. The revelation was made by Police spokesperson Fred Enanga.

The police posts include; 10 in the Sezibwa region, Seven in the Katonga region, 15 in the Savana region, 27 in Katwe, 28 in Kampala metropolitan East and another area.

The decision followed the October 31, 2022, violent attack on Busiika Police Station where armed assailants shot at and killed two police officers on duty, injured two others, one critically, and thereafter, robbed two police guns from them.

They shot and killed two officers; Alex Wagaluka, and Police Constable Ongol Moses, both attached to Busiika Police station. During the attack, the assailants also injured two other police officers, who included; PC Ochom Adrian and PC Odama Stephen, who remains in critical condition.

They also burnt several case files and attempted to burn the station. The fire was, however, successfully put off by the community at Busiika Town Council.

Enanga said the sub-county Policing Model will have units where you have traffic personnel, the so-called under forensics, crime intelligence, and other specialized units and this is going to enable the sub-county policing

“The units will have a more strengthened and unified base at that level, so this is not a new development because we’ve never tried it before. It is economical. It is also a good model because it helps also in reducing costs out of a multiplicity of police posts. So they’re still at 129,” he said.

He said the success of the pilot study will also enable police to roll out effectively to all the other regions.