President Museveni, who is the Commander-In-Chief of the armed forces has made changes in which he appointed Charles Okidi as the new Commander Air Forces.

According to the changes announced on Monday evening by army spokesperson Brig Gen Felix Kulayigye, Okidi was also promoted from the rank of Major General to the next rank of Lieutenant General.

Okidi has served as a long-term presidential pilot, concurrently with his military duties. He has previously served as the Air Force Wing Commander, Nakasongola Air Force Base.

Before that, he was the Commander of the Air Force Wing, Entebbe Air Force Base. Prior to that he was a Squadron Commander and Officer Commanding Operations at Entebbe Air Force Wing.

As Chief of Staff of the UPDF Air Force in 2019, he replaced Major General Paul Lokech, who was assigned special duties in South Sudan. On 28 March 2020, he was promoted from the rank of Brigadier to that of Major General.

In the other changes by the President, Lt Gen Charles Lutaaya has been appointed senior presidential advisor on matters of Air Forces, while Lt Col Stephen Kiggundu was promoted to Brig Gen and appointed Deputy Command Air Forces.