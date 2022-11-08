There is growing tension in Hajj Abdul Nadduli’s family after seven of his family members were picked by Toyota Hiace commonly known as a ‘Drone’.

The five members of Nadduli’s Family in Ssemuto, Nakaseke district were picked up by “Drones” last night. They were picked during an operation that was carried out between 3am and 4am.

Earlier in the morning, a private Toyota Premio with unnoticed registration numbers later at 8am picked two girls aged 20 years.

The two are daughters of Yusuf Jakana a younger brother to Hajj Abdul Nadduli. Yusuf was picked up by a drone earlier at 3am.

The operation was conducted barely a week after the leadership of the National Unity Platform (NUP) led by its president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu aka Bobi Wine visited Nadduli following the demise of his son Jakana Nadduli Sulaiman.

Jakana who was an ardent supporter of the National Unity Platform (NUP) was found dead at his home on October 24, 2022.

On September 6, 2022, the deceased was kidnapped by unknown gunmen traveling in a ‘Drone’ and kept in unknown detention until on 13th September 2022 when he was produced in court.

He was subsequently charged with promoting sectarianism, but was later released and has been at his home. In March, he was involved in an accident, which he said was staged.

During the 2021 elections, Sulaiman contested for Nakaseke Central MP Seat. He contested against Allan Mayanja of the National Unity Platform-NUP party and the incumbent MP Syda Bbumba.

Eagle Online contacted Police to establish whether they have the said people in their custody but Police spokesman Fred Enanga could not pick up nor return our repeated calls.