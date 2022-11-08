Government has made a resolution for schools to break off for third term holidays earlier than the planned dates.

The Minister of State for Education and Sports (Primary Education), Dr. Moriku Joyce says schools will close on November 25, two weeks earlier than initially planned (December 9) due to the Ebola outbreak in the country.

“Cabinet considered and approved a proposal from the Ministry of Health to reduce the third term by two weeks so as to de-congest schools that are likely to increase vulnerability of children to Ebola infections,” Dr. Moriku said on Tuesday morning at the Uganda Media Centre.

“Closing schools earlier will reduce areas of concentration where children are in daily close contact with fellow children, teachers and other staff who could potentially spread the virus,” she added.

She said that the District Education Officers/District Inspectors of Schools have been asked to implement the directive countrywide.

School Head teachers have been told to captured all learner contacts and Next of Kins with reliable telephone numbers and addresses of their parents or guardians. The ministry says this will ease tracking of these learners by the surveillance teams in the event a need arises.

Dr. Moriku said schools will be required to conduct final or promotional exams a little earlier effective next week. Upon completion, children will be required to immediately return safely to their homes in a staggering manner to avoid congestion and congregating.

A cumulative total of twenty three (23) children have so far been confirmed to have Ebola with nine deaths. Out of the affected children, 5 in Kampala, 1 in Mubende, 1 in Wakiso were school going at the time of onset of Ebola symptoms in five schools across the affected districts.