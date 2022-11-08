Uganda Railways Corporation (URC) on Monday commenced the removal of illegal structures on their land in Portbell, Luzira.

According to URC, the structures being demolished are those constructed outside the Resettlement plan that was undertaken by the Government of Uganda.

The Railways Corporation in collaboration with Police and other relevant authorities has warned repeat encroachers that they are risking arrest and that URC will not hesitate to prosecute them.

Stories Continues after ad

“Today, we have commenced the removal of illegal structures on URC Land in Portbell. The structures being demolished are those constructed outside the Resettlement plan undertaken by the Government of Uganda. Repeat encroachers will be arrested and prosecuted,” URC management stated.

The management urged that the exercise is in line with the railway corporation’s values of providing efficient and affordable cargo transport services to the Business Community in Uganda.

“Railway is one way of protecting our roads from unnecessary damages and saving the resultant cost of maintenance,” URC management added.

The corporation has on several times ordered owners of illegal structures built next to the railway line to demolish them or be evicted but most of these people have been adamant to the instruction.

In the move aimed at reducing accidents along the line, the URC management wants structures within 30 metres astride the railway line demolished or shifted.