Makerere University has appreciated the Chief Executive Officer of Gavi, Dr. Seth Berkley with an honorary Doctorate of Science for promoting health and wellbeing of Ugandans and the World at large.

According to Professor Barnabas Nawangwe, the Vice Chancellor of Makerere University, Dr. Seth’s nomination was smooth because no one doubted his achievement.

“Dr. Seth Franklin’s honorary degree nomination is the only one I have chaired without debate. We at Makerere are honored to be associated with him and his work, especially as an alumnus, and former faculty,” Prof Nawangwe noted.

Vice Chancellor Nawangwe revealed that Dr. Seth has taught Makerere College of Health Sciences, contributed to staff capacity building, and supported TASO Uganda. In addition to several other contributions, he was honored for his significant contribution to global health and Makerere.

“He also through the Rockefeller Foundation, supported the establishment of the Master of Public Health (also referred to as Public Health Schools without Walls) and eventually the Master of Public Health Distance Education programme,” he explained.

A pioneer in global public health for more than 35 years, Dr. Seth Berkley has been a champion of equitable access to vaccines and of innovation, and a driving force to improve the way the world prevents and responds to infectious diseases.

Professor Rhoda Wanyenze, the Dean of Makerere University School of Public Health-MakSPH is among the Makerere University staff that feel it was worth honoring Dr Seth Berkley.

In her vote of thanks to the university, she wrote “Thanks so much VC team for an excellent event to appreciate Dr. Seth Berkley for his tremendous contribution to Makerere, Uganda and to the promotion of health and wellbeing globally! We have made tremendous improvements in immunization coverage in Uganda and globally and saved many lives through his works”.

Dr. Seth Berkley delivered a public lecture at the beginning of this week under the theme, ” The Power of Vaccines.” In his remarks, he revealed that the massive investments in vaccines by Gavi have yielded a 51 percent decline in the child mortality rate from 2000 to 2020.

Dr. noted that today, an impressive number of 30 vaccine doses are given to children across the globe every passing second. This brings it to 1 billion doses administered annually.

Berkely pledged to leave no one behind as they champion a 25 percent reduction in zero-dose children and a 10 percent reduction in child mortality worldwide through vaccines from what it is today by 2025.