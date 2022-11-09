6,374 motorcycles were impounded country-wide in the last two days in the crackdown operation, the spokesperson for the Directorate of Traffic and Road Safety, Faridah Nampiima has confirmed.

She said the operation, which is geared towards ensuring road safety, will continue until all boda-boda riders abide by the traffic police regulations.

Stories Continues after ad

“We are on day three of the operation on motorcycles, mainly targeting crash/safety helmets and retro-reflective jackets. A total number of 4,926 EPS tickets were issued to offenders while 1,448 motorcycles are pending at the stations,” she said.

Nampiima also thanked the general public for their support and the riders who have complied.

The operation came after the police released a compilation of CCTV footage of boda-boda accidents in Kampala and its suburbs which claimed people’s lives.

Boda-boda accidents remain the largest contributor to fatal accidents, in which at least an average of 1,918 people are killed annually, according to the 2021 Annual Crime and Traffic/Road Safety report. This stands at an average of four deaths per day.