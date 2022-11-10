The Land Division of High Court in Kampala has issued an injunction blocking Buganda Land Board (BLB) and the Uganda Land Commission from cancelling city businessman Hamis Kiggundu aka Ham’s land titles in Kigo.

On September 6, 2022, the Commissioner of Land Registration, Mr. Baker Mugaino, declared that Ham had illegally occupied the land owned by Buganda Kingdom in Kigo.

In his ruling, Mugaino ordered for the cancellation of all four titles obtained by Ham on Kabaka’s land. He noted that the certificate of titles comprised in Kyadondo Block 273 Plot 23974, 23975, 23976 and 23977 were “illegally issued” and that there was indeed encroachment by the freehold titles on the Mailo titles.

“It is therefore my finding that the freehold titles held under plots 23974, 23975, 23976, and 23977 owned by Kiham Enterprises Limited overlap the Mailo titles owned by Kabaka of Buganda held under plots 38, 87, 99, 110 which is illegal,” the commissioner said.

Ham ran to Court seeking to overturn the decision by Commissioner Mugaino.

“A temporary injunction order doth issue restraining the Respondent [The Commissioner Land Registration], its agents or servants from effecting the order of cancellation issued on the 6th of September 2022 in respect of the Applicant’s freehold titles comprised in Kyadondo Block 273 Plot 23974, 23975, 23976 and 23977 situate at Kigo until hearing and determination of the main appeal,” Justice Tadeo Asiimwe ordered on November 3rd.

The contested land is situated between Serena-Kigo and Mirembe Villas.