Online trading in Kenya is considered a widespread and profitable activity. Kenya has produced a number of successful forex traders that make deals via trading apps.

We have prepared a list of 5 popular trading apps for devices in the Kenyan market. Each app has its own strengths that can help you to get the most out of your trading experience.

Let’s take a closer look now.

Stories Continues after ad

1. HFM trading app

The HFM trading app is the perfect way to trade on your phone. With features like live prices and charts, you’ll be always aware of what’s going on in real time and make informed decisions about your trades. The account information feature lets users manage all aspects of their accounts from one place, making it easy to keep track of your funds sources and overall progress. Finally, the trade execution function puts orders into action quickly so that traders don’t miss out when markets move unexpectedly – even if it means being first a little bit too late sometimes.

HFM offers traders a user-friendly and engaging platform with many features that make you an expert trader in no time. It also offers a wide range of markets to trade in, including stocks and commodities. In addition, the app supports various cryptocurrency types on the go with ease.

2. LiteForex trading app

Besides the fact that the LiteForex company offers one of the most popular trading platforms in the world, it has a convenient trading app as well. You can trade forex and CFDs on your phone with their available mobile app. This app has features like an intuitive interface and real-time quotes with technical analysis tools. All of this makes it a great choice for traders who want to make money from the markets.

3. Olymp Trade trading app

The Olymp Trade app is one of the simplest and easiest binary options trading apps to use. You can trade stocks, commodities, or currencies without any trouble using their user-friendly interface. The minimum deposit is $10, but you can start with less if desired by using the demo account which will let you practice strategies before risking any real money.

4. XM trading app

XM Forex is a forex broker with an excellent trading app as well. It has been in the industry since 2009 and is registered with the Financial Services Commission (‘’FSC’’). The company offers tight spreads so that you can make quick trades and provides 24/5 customer support for mobile traders. You can trade a variety of assets with XM Forex, including currency pairs and stocks.

5. AvaTrade trading app

The last on our list is the AvaTrade. The broker’s mobile app is called AvaTradeGo. It provides a stable trading experience with an advanced dashboard, intuitive management tools, clear charts, zoom for details, and a market trends feature to monitor trading trends within the AvaTrade community.

Conclusion

The apps above allow you to trade forex in Kenya easily and quickly. All of them have been tested over time and proven to work well. Choose the one that suits your needs best and start trading forex today.