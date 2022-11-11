The outgoing Commander Air Force Lt Gen Charles Lutaaya has handed over office of Uganda Peoples’ Defence Force – Air Force (UPDF-AF) command and control to the incoming Commander Lt Gen Charles Okidi at a ceremony held at Air Force headquarters, Entebbe.

Addressing the guests at the handover/takeover ceremony, the Chief of Defence Forces Gen Wilson Mbasu Mbadi thanked Lt Gen Lutaaya for being a selfless, loyal and dedicated officer. He congratulated and urged Lt Gen Lutaaya’s successor, Lt Gen Charles Okidi to make the Air Force better than what he had taken over. “Enhance capacity through training but also work as a team because it is the only way you can achieve more”, Gen Mbadi cautioned the incoming commander.

The outgoing Commander Lt Gen Charles Lutaaya highlighted some of the achievements registered during his tenure of office. These included constructing and renovating a host of housing units to cater for the force’s accommodation by 2023, training of the force which has enhanced capacity building, repairing Aircrafts among other achievements. He thanked the Commander in Chief and the entire UPDF leadership for giving him the opportunity to serve under the Air Force for over 6 years. He wished the incoming commander who was hitherto his deputy the best of luck.

Stories Continues after ad

In his acceptance speech, the incoming commander Lt Gen Charles Okidi thanked His Excellency the President and the Commander in Chief of the UPDF for appointing him Commander Air Force. He pledged teamwork and accountability. “If you want to go fast, go alone, if you want to go far go with others. We can only achieve more through teamwork”, Lt Gen Okidi advised. He then handed over the office of Deputy Commander to Brig Gen Kiggundu who had also just been promoted and appointed into the office of Deputy Commander Air force.

The handover/take over ceremony was attended by the UPDF Joint Chief of Staff Maj Gen Leopold Kyanda, the Chief of Logistics and Engineering Brig Gen Charles Bakahumura, the Chief of Personnel and Administration Brig Gen Sebugwawo, among others.