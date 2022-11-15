The Consul Generals of the East African Community (EAC) in Dubai have resolved to attract more investments and tourists into the region, Eagle Online has established. The revelation was made by the Consul General of Uganda in Dubai, Ambassador Henry Mayega.

East African region is a home of beautiful Sceneries, culture and wild animals, such as the big five which include the elephant, buffalo, lion, black rhinoceros and leopard. The animals are found in Nyerere National park, Southern National Park of South Sudan, Serengeti National park, Murchison Falls National Park, Queen Elizabeth national park, Masai Mara and others.

The region has 472.1 million people which acts as a substantial market for both locally manufactured and imported goods.

According to data recently released by UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Trade, UAE’s overall trade with six non-Arab African countries alone (Angola, Kenya, Nigeria, Ethiopia, South Africa and Tanzania) reached over a whopping US$ 8 billion in 2020. Uganda has since emerged UAE trade partner. In 2020, Uganda exported gold worth $3.47 billion (Shs12.9 billion) and other products.

During their inaugural meeting which was attended by the Consul General of Tanzania in Dubai Idi Seif Bakar, Consul General of Kenya Ambassador Peter M. Mwendwa and the Consul General of South Sudan, they pledged to increase exports from the region into the UAE through the Chamber of Commerce in Dubai.

“We agreed to appraise ourselves on the goings on in the EAC Region. Do business forums; on top of country-specific ones where applicable, jointly organize East Africa Day and hold the Swahili Day,” Ambassador Mayega said.

He said they will collectively advise each other about problems affecting the East African Community Diaspora in Dubai as well as other emerging issues like fraud etc and promote the ideals of the EAC in Dubai.

The meeting also endorsed having rotational Chairmanship and rapporteurs of the group based on the prevailing EAC Chairmanship.