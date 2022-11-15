More than 440 teenage mothers and youth are set to benefit from the Shs 560 million empowerment project in Amuria, Katawki, Serere and Dokolo districts. The funds are a donation from Coca- Cola Foundation.

The project is a tailor-made intervention premised on skills development, environmental sustainability best practices and economic diversification for participants. The program is anticipated to improve the economic livelihood and lifestyle of their families and communities.

According to Moses Otai, the Country Director of ChildFund, the families in the four districts have limited economic resources and opportunities. The average monthly household income in the targeted districts is below the national average of Shs 443000 (USD 118). Some families live in abject poverty due to food insecurity, counterfeit agricultural input, climate change, pests and diseases and other hardships.

To implement the projects, ChildFund will collaborate with various partners and stakeholders at different levels. The implementing partners will include; Lango Child Community Development Federation and the partners for Children Worldwide based within their districts of operation.

“This is timely support from a socially responsible and responsive corporate partner. This project addresses the pertinent needs of vulnerable groups of people by giving them the knowledge and resources they need to sustainably earn a decent living and contribute to the development of Uganda,” Otai said.

He said they will be leveraging their expertise in implementing successful similar projects in Uganda since 1980. The primary goal of the project is to improve the well-being of these communities’ women and youth through sustainable livelihood opportunities for wealth creation,” he said

Saadia Madsbjerg, the president of Coca Cola Foundation said, “We are proud to support initiatives that build community resilience, especially with a focus on women and youth.

“We recognize that these groups are critical to the financial future of Uganda and the greater East African Region. We commend Childfund for the good work being done and we are confident the beneficiaries will act as a catalyst in their communities. We look forward to hearing inspiring stories of success and hope,” he said.