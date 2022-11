With the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar just a few days away, the full squads for all 32 teams were finally confirmed as anticipation for kick off cranks up another notch.

The 22nd edition of the finals, is set to kick-off when hosts Qatar face Ecuador in Al-Bayt Stadium on Sunday 20 November.

Africa will be represented by Ghana, Tunisia, Cameroon, Senegal and Morocco in this year’s edition.

By reaching the quarter-finals in the 1990 World Cup, Cameroon set a benchmark that has not been bettered at this point. Senegal and Ghana also reached the last-eight, in 2002 and 2010 respectively.

Can Africa progress past the semi-final stage with the squads representing the continent?

Meanwhile, we take a look at their final squads.

Ghana Squad

Goalkeepers: Lawrence Ati Zigi, Nurudeen Manaf, Ibrahim Danlad.

Defenders: Tariq Lamptey, Alidu Seidu, Alexander Djiku, Gideon Mensah, Dennis Odoi, Daniel Amartey, Mohammed Salisu, Joseph Aidoo, Baba Abdul Rahman.

Midfielders: Andre Ayew, Mohammed Kudus, Thomas Partey, Elisha Owusu, Daniel Kofi Kyereh, Abdul Salis Samed.

Forwards: Osman Bukari, Williams Inaki, Jordan Ayew, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Sowah Kamal, Antoine Semenyo, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku.

Senegal squad

Goalkeepers: Seny Dieng, Alfred Gomis, Edouard Mendy.

Defenders: Fode Ballo-Toure, Pape Abdou Cisse, Abdou Diallo, Ismail Jakobs, Kalidou Koulibaly, Formose Mendy, Youssouf Sabaly.

Midfielders: Pathe Ciss, Krepin Diatta, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Pape Gueye, Cheikhou Kouyate, Mamadou Loum Ndiaye, Nampalys Mendy, Moustapha Name, Pape Matar Sarr.

Forwards: Boulaye Dia, Famara Diedhiou, Bamba Dieng, Nicolas Jackson, Sadio Mane, Iliman Ndiaye, Ismaila Sarr.

Tunisia squad

Goalkeepers: Aymen Dahmen, Bechir Ben Said, Aymen Mathlouthi, Mouez Hassen

Defenders: Wajdi Kechrida, Mohamed Drager, Dylan Bronn, Nader Ghandri, Bilel Ifa, Yassine Meriah, Montassar Talbi, Ali Maaloul, Ali Abdi

Midfielders: Ghailene Chaalali, Aissa Laidouni, Eliyes Skhiri, Hannibal Mejbri, Ferjani Sassi, Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane

Forwards: Wahbi Khazri, Youssef Msakni, Taha Yessine Khenissi, Issam Jebali, Seiffedine Jaziri, Anis Ben Slimane, Naim Sliti.

Morocco squad

Goalkeepers: Yassine Bounou, Munir Mohamedi, Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti.

Defenders: Achraf Hakimi, Noussair Mazraoui, Jawad El Yamiq, Romain Saiss, Achraf Dari, Yahia Attiyat Allal, Badr Benoun, Nayef Aguerd.

Midfielders: Sofyan Amrabat, Azzedine Ounahi, Abdelhamid Sabiri, Selim Amallah, Yahya Jabrane, Bilal El Khannous.

Attackers: Hakim Ziyech, Zakaria Aboukhlal, Sofiane Boufal, Youssef En-Nesyri, Ez Abde, Amine Harit, Ilias Chair, Abderrazak Hamdallah, Walid Cheddira.

Cameroon squad

Goalkeepers: Devis Epassy, Simon Ngapandouetnbu, Andre Onana.

Defenders: Jean-Charles Castelletto, Enzo Ebosse, Collins Fai, Olivier Mbaizo, Nicolas Nkoulou, Tolo Nouhou, Christopher Wooh.

Midfielders: Martin Hongla, Pierre Kunde, Olivier Ntcham, Gael Ondoua, Samuel Oum Gouet, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa.

Forwards: Vincent Aboubakar, Christian Bassogog, Eric-Maxim Choupo Moting, Souaibou Marou, Bryan Mbeumo, Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu, Jerome Ngom, Georges-Kevin Nkoudou , Jean-Pierre Nsame, Karl Toko Ekambi.