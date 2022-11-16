Edrisa Musuuza, commonly known by his stage name Eddy Kenzo, has been nominated for Grammy Awards 2023 in the category of Best Global Music Performance.

Kenzo earned the nomination thanks to his collaboration song ‘Gimme Love’ with American singer, Matthew David Benson aka Matt B.

Upon receiving the news, Kenzo thanked God for the achievement saying, “Isn’t God so good banange, Uganda is in the Grammys,” he tweeted.

Other artists nominated under the same category are; Arooj Aftab $ Anoushka Shankar (Ughero Na0, Burba Boy (Last Last), Rocky Dawuni FT Blvk H3ro (Neva Bow Down), Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Kikode (Bayethe).

The nominations for the 65th annual Grammy awards were announced on Tuesday 15th November 2022 ahead of the ceremony that will take place on 5th February 2023 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Kenzo has won numerous national and international awards. In 2015, he clinched the ‘Viewer’s Choice Best New International Artist’ gong at the 2015 BET Awards held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.

The Grammy Award is an award presented by the Recording Academy to recognize “Outstanding Achievement in the music industry” of the United States. It is considered one of the four major annual American entertainment awards, along with the Academy Awards (for film achievements), the Emmy Awards (for television achievements), and the Tony Awards (for theater achievements).