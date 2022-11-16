Police in Kole District are holding Moses Ongom, a 28-year-old resident of Beiko village on allegations of killing two people at his home.

According to spokesperson of North Kyoga region, SP Patrick Jimmy Okema, it is alleged that 25-year-old Ambrose Okwir (deceased), a cousin brother to Ongom (suspect) was having an affair with Connie Adong, a 23-year-old wife to the suspect.

“The duo was at the suspect’s home on 14th November 2022 at around 2300hrs, when he found them in bed together. The suspect took the law into his hands and stabbed both of them with a knife several times killing them instantly,” Okema said.

“A case of murder has been registered at Kole Central Police Station. The scene of the crime has been visited by a team led by the OC Station of Kole, photographs were taken, a sketch map was drawn and statements from relevant witnesses were recorded.”

Okema said the knife used by the suspect in committing the crime has also been recovered and exhibited pending DNA analysis.

Both bodies have been conveyed to Lira Regional Referral Hospital’s mortuary pending postmortem, while the suspect is in police custody at Kole CPS.

Okema appealed to married and cohabiting couples to be careful when responding to the challenges in their homes and learn to respect our relationships, develop a heart of trust, and avoid extramarital affairs.