The Uganda Delegation, on behalf of African member states, has asked the International Labour Organisation (ILO) to avoid a one-size-fits-all approach for the successful implementation of its new strategy on skills and lifelong learning.

The Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development, Mrs. Betty Amongi, who led the Ugandan delegation delivered the call on behalf of the African member states at the 346th session of the ILO governing body held in Geneva between 30th October to 10th November 2022.

“Different countries are at different levels and have different approaches to skilling including lifelong learning. Therefore, as part of its preparations for implementing the strategy, the office should avail itself the opportunity of scoping the skilling typologies across the member states with the view of informing its design and targeting of the interventions,” Amongi said.

The Africa delegation further called upon ILO to support constituents in building capacity to develop job growth strategies in addition to the skilling strategies.

“Although skilling is very important it only addresses the supply-side challenge of making the labour force employable. Therefore, efforts to promote skilling should be complemented by employment-generating demand-side interventions,” Amongi said on behalf of the Africa group.

She said African member states acknowledge that skills and lifelong learning are critical for youth employability and the promotion of national development. The five pillars on which this strategy is anchored are in the opinion of the group appropriate for realising its objectives.

The strategy is a follow-up to the resolution concerning skills and lifelong learning adopted by the International Labour Conference at its 109th Session in 2021. The overall goal of the strategy is to enable the development of resilient systems based on social dialogue that provides inclusive access to high-quality skills development and lifelong learning opportunities for all, to promote human development, full, productive, and freely chosen employment, and decent work for all.

It is hinged on five pillars namely; policies, governance and financing for effective skills development and lifelong learning; strengthened skills-needs intelligence; and Innovative and flexible learning programmes and pathways.

Others are: inclusive skills programmes for diverse needs of labour markets, quality apprenticeships and work-based learning promoted for employability, productivity, and sustainable enterprises.