The Uganda Blood Transfusion Services (UBTS) has received 71 units of blood from the staff of Protea Hotel Kampala as part of the “Serve 660; Doing Good in Every Direction.”

The campaign seeks to create a positive and sustainable impact in society. It brought together some of Simba Group’s partners like Simba Telecom, hotel guests, and corporate executives to donate blood.

Speaking during the occasion, Samuel Wantate, UBTS Nakasero Blood Bank team lead, emphasized that that blood transfusion is critical in saving lives and appealed to more people to come forward and donate blood.

“Every day, blood is needed to save the lives of those involved in accidents, mothers who excessively bleed during childbirth, and those with medical conditions such as cancer, sickle cells, anemia, and blood disorders,” he said.

He said blood donations do not only save the lives of those in need of the transfusion but also help the donors to have healthier lives by minimizing the risk of hypertension, heart attack, blood clots, and unnecessary weight gain.

“After donations, the blood is screened against transfusable infections such as HIV/AIDs, syphilis, and others, then taken to the Nakasero Blood Bank, Mengo Blood Bank, and other regional blood banks across the country where the blood is then accessible, at no cost.”

During the blood donation drive, 71 units of blood were collected from the people who appeared intending to prompt more blood donations to the Blood Banks across the country to save a life.