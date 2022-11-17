Former Uganda Cranes captain and goalkeeper, Denis Onyango has hinted on a possible return to the national team.

In a tweet from his official account, the Mamelodi Sundowns number one said; “Uganda Cranes, guess who’s back?!!..”

The 2016 Africa-based Player of the Year announced his retirement from international football on April 12, 2021.

Stories Continues after ad

Since the appointment of Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojević as head coach in July 2021, there have been reports of persuading him to return to national team colours.

Onyango, 37, made his Cranes debut against Cape Verde in 2005 and retired with 79 caps for the national team.

He was named Cranes captain in April 2017 following the retirement of veteran striker Geoffrey Massa.