Former Resident District Commissioner (RDC) for Yumbe District, Hudu Hussein has assumed office as a new RDC of Lwengo District.

He has been in office as the Yumbe District RDC for about eight months having seen a massive reshuffle from being Kampala’s Resident City Commissioner (RCC) in March 2022.

He welcomed the reshuffle and applauded Tumwesigye John Bosco for the great work done in Lwengo.

“Now in Lwengo District. Thank you comrade Tumwesigye John Bosco for the good work done and a successful handover,” Hudu said.

Appreciating President Museveni, Hudu said, “Thank you H.E Kaguta Museveni for the opportunity to serve and monitor the implementation of Government Programs here.”

Hudu Hussein as RCC for Kampala is remembered for having ordered all street vendors and hawkers to vacate the Kampala streets in January 2022 in attempts to decongest the capital city.