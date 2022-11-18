The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) said they have arrested two suspects following the death of a soldier in an attack on Gadaffi barracks in Jinja.

The army identified the deceased as Sergeant Simon Peter Eyagu. Sgt Eyagu was deployed together with Lance corporal (L/Cpl) Norico Kibirige to guard a small gate of Ambercourt road, with in the perimeter of Gadaffi barracks.

“Last evening an Attack occurred on our Soldiers guarding at Ambercourt road close to Gadaffi barracks at 2050hrs leading to the death by strangling and shooting of RA/110575 Sgt Eyagu Simon Peter, a UPDF soldier attached to Gadaffi Barracks Jinja Cantonment while his colleague had gone to buy some drink,” UPDF said in a statement on Friday.

Stories Continues after ad

UPDF said that in the attack two weapons SMG guns were taken and all efforts are underway to recover them.

“The attack on our guards will meet the necessary retaliation. We are working closely with the UPF and other security agencies to apprehend the criminals. Two suspects have so far been arrested and we have leads to apprehend the entire group,” UPDF said.

The army called upon Jinja residents and Ugandans are called upon to remain calm as these acts of criminality shall be dealt with decisively like we have dealt with many others before.

The attack became the third on security agencies in less than a month. On Monday 14 November, gunmen riding on a motorcycle attacked Kensington Apartments police post in Kyanja. The assailants fired bullets at the window of the police post but no police officer was injured in the debacle.

On October 31, a violent attack was carried out on Busiika Police Station where armed assailants shot at and killed two police officers on duty, injured two others, one critically, and thereafter, robbed two police guns from them.