

Makerere University Vice Chancellor Professor Barnabas Nawangwe has interdicted lecturer Mr. Bernard Wandera who was recorded slapping a female student.

In a video that circulated on social media, it shows the lecturer from the department of Social Works and Social Administration, School of Social Sciences slapping the student twice before ordering her to leave the room.

Prof Nawangwe in a letter dated November 19, noted that Wandera contravened the terms and conditions of his employment with the University and also violated provisions of the Universities and other tertiary institutions Act 2001.

The Vice-Chancellor noted that the since the video clip was released, he has received a lot of complaints from University students and the university community which perhaps informed his decision to interdict the lecturer as investigations into the incident commence.

“I have also received additional written complaints from a student of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences as well as oral complaints from the university community on this matter”, Nawangwe notes in the letter.

“Pursuant to section 55(c) of the Universities and other tertiary institutions act 2001 (as amended) as well as the provisions of the Uganda Public Service Standing orders 2021, and the Makerere University Human Resource Manual (2009), I hereby interdict you from the University in order to protect the reputation of the University, its students and in order not to jeopardize the ongoing investigations”, Nawangwe wrote.

“You are required to prepare a handover report and handover all university property in your possession to your supervisor; the head department of social work and social administration in the presence of the dean- school of social sciences,” Nawangwe’s statement added.

