The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is finally upon us. The 32-team tournament kicked off on Sunday November 20 with the hosts losing to Ecuador 2-0 thanks to a brace from captain Enner Valencia.

The competition is the biggest prize in football and all the teams will be aiming to lift the trophy and crown themselves as world champions when the final takes place on December 18 at the Lusail Stadium.

FIFA allocated USD 440 million in prize money for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with all the 32 participating teams set to take home a massive amount from Qatar.

The winners will not only earn the elusive trophy and a place in history but will also take home a staggering amount of prize money.

The champions of the FIFA World Cup 2022 are set to take home a whopping sum of USD 42 million. The runners-up will be awarded a sum of USD 30 million for making it to the final.

Teams finishing third and fourth will take home a sum of USD 27 million and USD 25 million respectively.

Those finishing between the 5th to 8th spots will be awarded a sum of USD 17 million each while those finishing between the 9th to 16th spots will take home USD 13 million each. The rest of the teams will be awarded USD 9 million each for participating in the tournament.

All 32 teams also received USD 1.5 million each for making it to the group stages. The amount was paid to all the teams to cover their preparation costs in Qatar.

France will be looking to defend their title after lifting the trophy in 2018 which had seen them take home around $38 million after beating Croatia in the final. Brazil and Argentina are also favourites to win the trophy while Germany, Spain, England, and Portugal fancy their chances.