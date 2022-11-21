Uganda Police has released a full list of successful candidates who have been selected to join the Force.

“We are pleased to inform you that the Uganda Police Force has issued the list of individuals who have been shortlisted,” Police said.

Police guided all candidates to check their names at the local District/Divisional Police Headquarters to see if they were successful.

The shortlisted candidates are required to report to the Police Training School Kabalye on 28th November 2022 to begin the Initial Police Recruit Training Course.

The shortlisted applicants will be required to report to the quarantine centers. “At the quarantine centers, they will be thoroughly screened for Covid-19 symptoms and instructed on Covid-19 awareness and safety procedures,” Police added.

1088 have been recruited as Probationer Police Constables-General Duties while 209 as drivers.

All successful applicants will do an oral and written interview, during which they will be required to exhibit a wide range of personal traits and attributes that are required to become a UPF officer.

These qualities include the highest levels of personal integrity, excellent communication skills, personal effectiveness, shown physical health, a realistic understanding of a police officer’s roles and responsibilities, problem-solving skills, and a strong drive for personal improvement.

FULL LIST: LIST-OF-SUCCESSFUL-CANDIDATES-GENERAL-DUTIES-AND-DRIVERS