Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) on Sunday intercepted a passenger at Entebbe International Airport attempting to illegally sneak 27 laptops into the country.

The passenger was nabbed with help of the Non-intrusive inspection technology (NII technology) — technical equipment and machines such as X-ray or gamma-ray imaging type equipment that allow the inspection of cargo without the need to open the means of transport and unloading the cargo.

“NII technology installed at Entebbe airport aids two interceptions. Importation of used laptops into Uganda is banned but a daring passenger attempted to get not one, but 27 of them into Uganda as part of his hand luggage,” URA said in a Saturday afternoon tweet.

“The tech ‘teched’ and the contraband was intercepted. It gets darker. A few days later, a ‘mu-summer’ from Dubai was nabbed with 52 smartphones of all tribes hidden away inside a box inside a microwave,” the tax body added.

URA spokesperson, Ibrahim Bbossa, was not readily available for a comment about the particulars of the said passenger.

According to the tax body, more investment in NII technology at entry points is super necessary to deter such incidents from happening in the future.

On 1 April 2010, the then Finance and Economic Planning Minister, Syda Bbumba imposed a ban on used electronic equipment including; used computers, freezers and refrigerators.