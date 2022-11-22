Former Minister for Rehabilitation in the second Obote government Dr Patrick Masette Kuuya is dead.

Dr Kuuya died from Nairobi Kenya where he has been lecturing at the School of Economics at Kenyatta University.

He fled to Kenya after the overthrow of government by Tito Okello. He hails from Manafwa District in Bugobero Sub-County.

He holds a BA (Economics) from Makerere University and MA (Economics) from University of Dar es salaam. Dr Kuuya was an experienced lecturer in the History of Economics Through, Economic specialisation include International Economics and Entrepreneurship.

