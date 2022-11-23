Every October organizations world over celebrate Customer Service Excellence. This year, most organizations dedicated a week, dubbed “Customer Service Week”, to showcase how important customer service is to their businesses.

Housing Finance Bank seized this opportunity to re-emphasize its commitment to contributing to the betterment of the communities within which it operates with an environmental preservation activity of tree planting across its branch network. This is in line with the Bank’s Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) agenda.

Tree planting is one of the most effective ways to offset air pollutants as it improves the direct air quality, and this better air quality can lead to health benefits for the local communities.

“We conducted different activities hinged on the theme for the year 2022, “Celebrate Service”, where we celebrated both internal and external customers for their loyalty and commitment to the Bank. We thank all customers for supporting Housing Finance Bank and promise to continue offering Convenience, Affordability, Relevance, and Empowerment”, said Carolyne Agudo, the Head of Customer Experience.

The Head of Mortgages and Consumer Banking, John B. Kaweesi, also noted that the tree planting activity offered an opportunity to further improve the Bank’s relationship with their customers, the schools.

The Bank chose to work with schools in honour of World Teachers’ Day, which also falls in the month of October. The staff engaged different schools in the cities and districts of Mbarara, Gulu, Arua, Lira, Mbale, Jinja, Mukono, Tororo, Wakiso and Kampala.

Among the beneficiary schools were; Hillside Primary School in Kampala, Mbarara Junior school and Mbarara High school, Ambrosoli International School, and Kyebambe Girls School Fort Portal, to name but a few.

To crown the service month activities, Housing Finance Bank hosted a customer appreciation dinner at Protea Hotel by Marriot, Kampala on October 28, 2022, where long-serving customers were appreciated for their loyalty.

The dinner doubled as an opportunity to get feedback from the customers, which will be key in informing the actions the Bank takes to ensure an enhanced banking experience for its customers. Offering a stellar Customer experience is at the core of the Housing Finance Bank’s commitment to its esteemed customers.

While delivering his remarks to both the customers and staff present, the Managing Director, Mr Michael Mugabi recognized the contribution of the Bank’s employees in providing its promise to customers.

“At Housing Finance Bank, we are aware that many organizations struggle with the disconnect between business leaders and employees, which creates a siloed culture. If a business cares for its people, and they feel engaged and empowered, in turn they will care for the customers of that business,” he said.

In addition to this, he mentioned that the Bank continues to have an engaged, empowered, and satisfied workforce to offer customers an impeccable experience.

The Bank is continuously evolving and has embarked on a digital transformation journey that is focused on resolving the customer transaction processes. Among the latest digital solutions that have so far been implemented is the Online Securities Portal, a convenient way for customers to invest in Government securities.

A few weeks back, the Bank launched a new product to the market; Remote Account Opening, dubbed “Bwepwa”, which enables Ugandans to open an account with Housing Finance Bank using the HFB Mobile Banking App

This digital agenda will be a continuous process to periodically address customer pain points, as the Bank continues to take giant strides and innovate to augment Customer Experience. The digital transformation journey is aimed at empowering customers to access financial services at their convenience in order to focus their efforts on other activities.

Housing Finance Banks remains committed to its mission of enabling home ownership and financial independence, as well as its vision to be the preferred consumer and business bank with a focus on housing finance.