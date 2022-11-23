Senior leaders in Kaabong district in Karamoja sub-region and the joint security forces have recovered 12 guns from the local community in the last seven days of operation.

The Uganda Peoples’ Defense Forces (UPDF) third division commander, Brig Gen Joseph Balikuddembe, confirmed the development.

“Within seven days, we have managed to recover 12 guns from criminal elements in Kaabong District,” he said.

Stories Continues after ad

He added: “Our forces are also hunting down criminal elements who had raided livestock from Turkana County, in the Republic of Kenya.”

He noted that the division has used both forceful and voluntary approaches in recovering a total of 626 and 4,023, guns and ammunition respectively and over 28,341 livestock recovered since July 2021, when operation was launched.

Balikuddembe, who has since pitch camped in Kaabong District to oversee and direct the operations, remains optimistic and committed that more recoveries of arms and livestock shall be made in order to enhance security.

He commended the local leadership of Kaabong District for their positive efforts towards gun recovery from illegal hands and for them to continue with mass mobilisation and participation in the ongoing disarmament operations.

The operations, he said, are aimed at creating a more conducive environment within Kaabong District and Karamoja sub-region.

Balikudembe asserted that some of the arrested suspects are subjected to further investigations, and they will undergo through the processes of law to answer offences related to murder, illegal possession of firearms and livestock thefts.

Speaking at UPDF’s 45th Infantry Battalion headquarters, Lokut Mukasa Joseph, the vice-chairperson Kaabong District, emphasised the leadership’s positive participation.

“As a district we are mobilising and sensitising the communities against the dangers of illegal possession of guns,” he said.

Lukut said the district leadership denounces all forms of armed criminality. He called upon the cattle rustlers (warriors) to desist from the vice and hand over guns to security forces voluntarily.

Lt Col Gaston Mugarura, commanding officer, for 45th Infantry Battalion whose area of responsibility is Kaabong District reaffirmed the forces’ tempo and zeal in conducting the simultaneous cordon and search operations.

Most recently, the senior commanders and leaders met in Kaabong District where they drew a number of strategies to curb internal and cross border armed criminality.

As the rest of the areas are peaceful, Kaabong, Nabilatuk and Karenga Districts are on spotlight and currently the joint security forces are conducting operations.

The joint security forces’ commanders and local leaders are more committed to consolidate relative security and peace in order to totally pacify the Karamoja sub-region.