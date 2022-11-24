There are two sides to every story and no-one will ever know the full reasons for Cristiano Ronaldo parting ways with Manchester United. There was, however, one clear issue that would have made a contribution.

United boss Erik Ten Hag no longer saw Ronaldo as an automatic starter and that must have hurt one of the greatest players of all time. That viewpoint leaves a question as to what happens next in CR7’s career.

Staying Relevant

He may be 37, but a footballer of Cristiano Ronaldo’s quality will want to perform at the top level for as long as possible. That means looking for a club that is competing for the biggest trophies in the domestic game.

Chelsea could offer that choice, and they are the favourites to sign the player once the 2022 World Cup comes to a close. The Blues have made it through to the knockout stages of the UCL and they remain competitive in the English Premier League.

There’s also talk of a return to former club Real Madrid. Ronaldo previously helped the Spanish side to four Champions League titles and they are the current trophy holders in this competition.

Each of those sides could offer what Cristiano Ronaldo wants but do those teams want Cristiano Ronaldo? Former teammate Wayne Rooney hinted that CR7 might just be struggling with the thought that his playing days may be coming to an end.

If there is any substance to that theory, then it may be difficult for the player to find his perfect destination.

International Focus

Before any domestic playing issues can be sorted, Cristiano Ronaldo has a World Cup to concentrate on. His Portugal team are among the favourites for success in Qatar, but they will need their greatest ever player to be focused and on top form.

Following the early upset that saw Argentina lose to Saudi Arabia, those outright World Cup betting markets have adjusted. The Argentines have slipped slightly while others, including Portugal, are attracting more interest.

Other Options

Any interested clubs will also have to consider the cost of bringing Cristiano Ronaldo into their squad. While there may be no transfer fee to negotiate, there is still the question of his considerable wage bill.

This was the issue concerning Sporting Lisbon who gave Ronaldo his debut in professional football as a teenager. There has been talk of an emotional return to Sporting, but the club have admitted that they simply can’t afford their former player.

One division that doesn’t have a shortage of financing is Major League Soccer in the United States. The signing of Gareth Bale was a big coup for Los Angeles FC, but could this year’s MLS Cup winners be tempted to go in for Bale’s former Real Madrid team mate?

MLS is an option and there will be other clubs from cash-rich leagues queuing up. Cristiano Ronaldo will want to stay playing at the highest possible level, but can he find a team who will back him and provide a platform for those ambitions?