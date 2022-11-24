Speke Resort Munyonyo has been nominated for the 2022 Ekkula Tourism Award under the category of Best Luxury and Business Hotel.

A beautiful and luxurious resort seated on the shores of Lake Victoria, it is part of Ruparelia Group of Companies which is owned by businessman Sudhir Ruparelia.

Ekkula is a Ugandan local word implying Pearl. The Ekkula Pearl of Africa Tourism Awards are a privately funded effort that is passionate about increasing travel by yearly teaching, honoring, and rewarding important tourism industry stakeholders.

We are honoured to have been nominated for the Ekkula tourism awards in the category of Best luxury and business hotel. Follow the link to vote for ushttps://t.co/9RK7MyhEHt#Visitmunyonyo #spekeresortmumyonyo pic.twitter.com/2XUJ5ZjsHV — Speke Resort Munyonyo (@spekeresort) November 24, 2022

Tourism Awards is an activity where stakeholders in the tourism industry are recognised and awarded accordingly.

Ekkula PAT Awards and Exhibition is an annual activity that Researches, Nominates, Exhibits, Recognises and Awards those that selflessly put Uganda’s tourism to admirable heights. These include both Ugandans and non-Ugandans.

Due to COVID-19 limitations, the awards are currently in their fifth edition after a two-year hiatus.

The award ceremony, with the theme “Rethinking Tourism and Promotion of Green Initiatives,” will take place on December 1, 2022, at the Sheraton Hotel.