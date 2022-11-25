The Group Stage draw for the 2022/23 CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup will be conducted on Monday 12 December 2022 in Cairo, Egypt.

The draw was initially scheduled for Wednesday, November 16, 2022 but postponed.

Ugandan champions Vipers SC were placed in pot four (4) for the CAF Champions League group stages draw.

The Venoms reached this stage after eliminating Congolese heavyweights TP Mazembe in spot kicks 4-2 in Congo after a goalless stalemate after two legs.

Each group will contain one team from each of Pot 1, Pot 2, Pot 3, and Pot 4.

CAF Champions League group Pots

Pot 1: Al Ahly (Egypt), Wydad Casablanca (Morocco), Esperance (Tunisia) and Raja Casablanca (Morocco)

Pot 2: Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa), Zamalek (Egypt), Horoya (Guinea) and Petro de Luanda (Angola)

Pot 3: Simba (Tanzania), CR Belouizdad (Algeria), JS Kabile (Algeria) and Al Hilal (Sudan)

Pot 4: Cottonsport (Cameroon), Al Merrikh (Sudan), Vipers SC (Uganda) and AS Vita (Congo DR)