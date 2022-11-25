Members of Parliament have demanded a statement from the government on the sporadic attacks on different Police stations across the country.

Raising on a matter of procedure during plenary on Thursday, 24 November 2022 Kalungu West MP Joseph Ssewungu, demanded that government provides a comprehensive statement on the continued attacks on the Police stations.

According to Ssewungu, the attacks are getting out of hand, and yet government has not brought the matter to rest.

“These people who attack take guns and everything – but the information we have heard from the Deputy IGP is that he knows these people but he is not arresting them and the vice is continuing,” he said.

According to Ssewungu, the Minister of Internal Affairs needs to give a statement on the matter, as it can bring disharmony in the country and destabilise security.

The Government Chief Whip, Denis Obua, condemned the attacks and said the security forces were investigating the attacks. “Today can be a Police post but tomorrow may be your residence or my residence and so we need to condemn it because we believe in peaceful means,” he said.

Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa guided that the Minister of Internal Affairs makes a statement on 30 November 2022 on the sporadic attacks.

There have several attacks by armed persons on Police installations where the attackers target guns.

On November 23, suspected armed criminals attempted to raid Nakulabye Police station in Kampala.

On Wednesday, 23 November 2022, two guns and a radio call were stolen from in Mbale district when unknown thugs broke into Bungokho Police station.

Over 11 guns are yet to be recovered following the many attacks over the past months.