Science and technology are important components of modern life. They have long gone beyond local boundaries and today affect everyone’s life. Technological products have always changed and continue to change human life. Somewhere – in a positive direction, somewhere – in a negative way, but there are usually more benefits. Therefore, it is irrational to deny the technological process or try to abandon it. We invent ways to live more comfortably, safer, healthier and more interesting.

How scientific and technological progress has changed humanity

An urbanized society is concentrated in cities. A large population is a strong demand, therefore, in such a society, public, administrative, financial, and cultural resources are concentrated in cities. Therefore, developed cities quickly swell and often turn out to be overcrowded – they provide something that is not available in small settlements.

Modern technologies and their role in human life

The transition from manual labor to mechanization opened the way towards automation and robotization. From electrical to electronics, and from it to computer science and information technology. At this stage humanity is now. With the advent of industrial robots, machine learning, artificial intelligence and cloud services, a person is ready to entrust production to machines, and leave control to himself.

The concept of the «Internet of things» has appeared: devices and systems that are used in industry, the domestic sphere, public life and at the global level communicate with each other via the Internet. Moreover, they adjust their work in accordance with changes in external and internal conditions.

Here are some examples of how technology has changed and continues to change human life: