The former presidential candidate, Joseph Kiiza Kabuleta arraigned before the Chief Magistrates Court in Nakawa.

He has been charged with Promoting Sectarianism contrary to section 41(1) of the penal code Act.Kabuleta was arrested from National Economic Empowerment Dialogue (NEED) offices in Bugoloobi.

He was picked by Toyota Hiace commonly known as drones and is currently detained at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (CID), Kibuli.

Kabuleta was reportedly arrested for failure to honor a Police summons issued to him to report to Kampala Metropolitan Police Headquarters on 3rd November 2022 for an interview and statement recording on charges of Promoting Sectarianism.

“Police general inquiry began on the 14th June 2022 to verify allegations that Joseph Kabuleta and others still at large, made utterances which were likely to create alienation or despondency, raise discontent or disaffection and promote feelings of ill will or hostility among members of the public,” police said.

Prosecution avers that on 30th May 2022 in Kampala District, Joseph Kabuleta and others held a press conference under their Political Party, NEED, where they alleged that social service delivery in Mbarara is based on ethnic lines of the Tutsi, Bahima, Bakiga and Banyakore.

The story will be updated