The Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) enforcement team has impounded a truck, registration number UAX 249D loaded with smuggled garments en route to the city centre.

URA had received intelligence reports of smuggled garments that had been conveyed in the suburbs of Nsambya.

The smugglers had successfully loaded goods from the Eastern region and hidden them in a home in Nsambya and were now already visualizing their profits as they drove to the city centre to distribute the goods.

Unfortunately, this excitement was cut short by the enforcement team that intercepted their truck UAX 249D at clock tower.

The truck was driven to URA head office in Nakawa for further investigations and verification of the goods they were carrying.

The items discovered in the truck were; 1,192 pieces of assorted T-shirts, 1,232 pieces of assorted jeans & Khaki Trousers, 1,032 pieces of ladies Leggings, 1,136 pieces of ladies dresses, 354 pieces of shirts, 300 pieces of men’s warm Jackets and 296 sets of kids wear.