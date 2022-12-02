The Netball World Cup 2023 (NWC2023) draw took place at the East London Convention Centre, South Africa, confirming the four pools for the first stage of the tournament.

Ahead of the draw, the 16 qualified teams, were seeded according to their World Netball World Ranking on 3rd November 2022. The top 8 seeds were then placed into pools A to D. The two remaining teams in each of the four pools were drawn at random in two stages.

Uganda’s She Cranes were pooled in Group D alongside New Zealand, Trinidad & Tobago, and Singapore.

The four countries carrying the hopes of Africa are South Africa, Malawi, Uganda, and Zimbabwe. Hosts South Africa find themselves in pool C paired alongside Jamaica, Wales, and Sri Lanka.

Eleven-time world champs Australia are in pool A with Tonga, Zimbabwe, and Fiji while pool B is made up by England, Malawi, Scotland and Barbados.

The 2023 Netball World Cup will take place in Cape Town from 28 July – 6 August 2023.

Pool A: Australia, Tonga, Zimbabwe, Fiji

Pool B: England, Malawi, Scotland, Barbados

Pool C: SA, Jamaica, Wales, Sri Lanka

Pool D: New Zealand, Uganda, Trinidad & Tobago, Singapore